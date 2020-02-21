[tune-kang-ho-to-lead-airborne-motion-ensemble-unexpected-emergency-declaration]

Track Kang-ho to direct airborne motion ensemble Crisis Declaration

After his final starring project Parasite brought household four Oscars a pair of months in the past, Song Kang-ho has uncovered his following movie in the sort of the airborne actioner Crisis Declaration, in which he will lead an ensemble solid that also options Jeon Do-yeon (The Housemaid) and Lee Byung-hun (Terminator: Genisys), in accordance to Wide range.

The movie, which is remaining penned and directed by Han Jae-rim (The King), is remaining explained as an “airborne blockbuster about an plane pressured to declare an unexpected emergency when an unprecedented terror incident happens in-flight.”

Jeon is finest acknowledged for her effectiveness in the 2007 drama Magic formula Sunshine, for which she gained a ideal actor award at Cannes, and is also known for starring in Untold Scandal and The Housemaid. Lee has uncovered a profitable occupation the two in the states and abroad, starring in hits including The Good, the Lousy, the Weird along with Track, I Noticed the Devil, the to start with two GI Joe films at Paramount and Antoine Fuqua’s The Superb Seven remake.

Track has grow to be 1 of the faces of Korean cinema for just about 20 many years now, starring in almost everything from wrestling comedy The Foul King to the action thriller Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, the horror-drama Thirst and western The Excellent, the Bad, the Weird. In 2003, he starred in his first collaboration with Bong Joon-ho in the crime thriller Recollections of Murder, which would lead to starring in the acclaimed monster horror movie The Host, the strike sci-fi actioner Snowpiercer and the Oscar-winning Parasite.

Showbox is handling pre-sales for the project and will open up it up to distributors at the European Film Market place this week. The studio is also representing catastrophe drama Sinkhole, fantasy drama Our Period, action comedy The Golden Holiday and the Lee-starring spy drama The Guy Standing Up coming.

Emergency Declaration is now in pre-output and is eyeing an end-of-yr launch.

