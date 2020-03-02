[Tunisia confirms initial coronavirus scenario, states wellness minister]

TUNIS, March two —Tunisia has verified its initially circumstance of the new coronavirus, the health minister claimed now at a news convention.

The minister Abdelatif el-Maki said the patient was a Tunisian man. — Reuters

