Tunisia imposes 12-hour curfew to curb spread of coronavirus

Most countries have rolled out plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Tunisia is no different as the northern African country has just declared a 12-hour curfew starting today as a measure to counteract the spread of the virus.

The curfew will be from 6am to 6pm as the country has recorded 24 cases of the virus.

Currently, all mosques, cafes, and markets are closed, and the country’s land borders are closed as well. Additionally, all international flights have been suspended.

The Tunisian president, Kais Saeid, who assumed office last year after winning the elections has implored all Tunisians to stay at home.

He also advised people to avoid moving during the day as a way to enforce social distancing recommended by the WHO.

Tunisia is said to be the sole relative success story of the 2011 Arab Spring. Transitioning from autocracy to democracy without the adverse side effects brought about by political violence that ensued in other countries that also followed in the revolution, Reuters report.

However, the North African nation has had its own challenges with regards to their unstable economy since the revolution.

It is nonetheless highly dependent on its tourism industry which contributes a 10th of its gross domestic product. Sadly, the coronavirus has caused a dent to this sector and inadvertently the economy.

On Monday, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh encouraged citizens

to adhere to the measures the government is taking to curb public gatherings in

a bid to stop the virus from spreading.