Tunku Azizah advises mothers to keep an eye on children’s health in Malaysia

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah delivers a speech at the opening of the Tunku Azizah Hospital in Kuala Lumpur on January 20, 2020. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad is also present. – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 20 – Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah advised mothers today to take care of their children’s health in the event of emerging infectious diseases.

Her Majesty said that all mothers should not take their children’s complaints lightly.

“I would like to advise mothers that it is our duty to ensure that our children grow up healthy because they are a gift from Allah.

“Don’t wait a week for her fever to take her to the hospital because there are so many illnesses these days.

“I’ve also heard of Kawasaki (a rare syndrome that involves inflammation of the blood vessels due to a viral or bacterial infection) and Chikungunya,” she said when she opened Tunku Azizah Hospital (HTA), formerly known as Kuala Lumpur Women’s and Children’s hospital here.

At the event, Her Majesty was accompanied by her Princess Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah.

Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, Health Director General Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah and HTA Director Dr. Roniyuzam Abdul Malek.

Tunku Azizah shared her experiences and said that she had always looked after the health of her children from birth to adulthood.

“I would make sure that they (their children) are vaccinated from birth to school, according to the government’s vaccination program, because ensuring children’s health is important for future generations,” she said.

In her speech, Tunku Azizah congratulated the government on establishing a special hospital for women and children and thanked her for naming HTA after her.

During the event, Tunku Azizah also visited the hospital’s stem cell transplant and reproductive medicine centers.

The HTA is the first state hospital to be built as part of a private funding initiative in collaboration with the UEM Group Berhad and Najcom Sdn Bhd.

The HTA, which started operations on February 25, 2019, serves as a national referral hospital and a competence center for specialized services for women and children (obstetrics, gynecology and pediatrics).

The hospital was built with a capacity of 378 beds for the children’s ward, obstetrics and gynecology (222), intensive care unit (24), children’s ward (32), newborn intensive care unit (50), bone marrow transplantation (16) and eight beds each for the children’s Combustion bath and the apheresis nursery.

The HTA has three operating rooms for gynecological surgery, pediatrics (nine), hybrid neuro (one), maternity (two), gynecological chemotherapy (eight) and a reproductive medicine center. – Bernama