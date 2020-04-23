TurboTax guide for submitting a modified return with the IRS

If you have made a mistake in a tax return that you have already filed or have simply found new information, such as a tax deduction or a credit for which you realize you are eligible, submit a modified tax return to make the correction. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) knows that the tax code is complex and that people make mistakes. The process for submitting an amendment is simple. Just submit form 1040X, modified tax return, together with the correct or additional documents that were not originally filed with the return.

Subscribe: Apple podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

Step 1: collect the documents

Collect your original return and all new documents. You will need to refer to your original tax return and all documentation relating to your change, such as proof of a new deduction you are requesting or a W-2 that you did not have when preparing the original tax return. If a W-2 is missing, you can submit a 4852 form and have the IRS issue a W-2 replacement as long as your employer has provided the IRS with this information.

Whether you have stocks, bonds, ETFs, cryptocurrency, rental income or other investments, TurboTax Premier is designed for you. It’s free to get started and enjoy $ 15 off TurboTax Premier when you register.

Step 2: get the right modules together

Download the forms needed for the fiscal year you are editing. The IRS maintains a database on its website where you can access all the tax forms of previous years. Alternatively, you can use TurboTax to submit your change: we will automatically find and fill in the forms you need.

Remember that it is not necessary to submit new forms for the entire tax return, but only the areas concerned. For example, if you originally prepared a Prospectus B to report interest income, changing your return to request a deduction of the charitable contribution (which is not listed in Attachment B) will not affect it. However, it will be necessary to prepare a new Attachment A to report the charitable contribution with detailed deductions.

Step 3: fill in a 1040X

Download a current IRS 1040X form, modified US Individual Tax Return. TurboTax can help you with this. The form includes easy-to-follow instructions and only requires you to include new or updated information. It is not necessary to copy the information from the original return. You will also find a space where you can write an explanation of why you are modifying your return.

Don’t worry about knowing the tax rules, with TurboTax Live, you can connect to a real CPA or EA online from the comfort of your home for unlimited tax advice and a complete review, supported by an expert expert with 100% approved guarantee.

Step 4: submit the modified return

Send the modified return to the IRS. Before sending your return to the IRS, check that you have attached all the necessary forms and supporting documents. In the event that the change results in a higher tax invoice, it is necessary to include the payment of the additional tax in the declaration. By making a payment, you can minimize the amount of interest and penalties to which you may be subject since you are technically making a late payment of the tax. The IRS takes eight to twelve weeks to process the change, so allow some time before contacting them regarding the modified return.

Note: In most cases, it takes three years from the deadline for filing the original tax return to file a modified tax return.

.