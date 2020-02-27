[Turkey-backed rebels regain important Syrian town of Saraqeb – opposition]



FILE Photo: A view of vans carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the city of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

February 27, 2020

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN (Reuters) – Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military services have recaptured the strategic town of Saraqeb, the to start with important reverse for the Syrian army in a Russian-backed offensive that had manufactured swift gains, the rebels explained on Thursday.

Three weeks ago, the armed opposition misplaced the northwestern town at the junction of two key highways, following advancements by the Syrian military in its bid to retake the final big rebel-held region in Syria immediately after 9 decades of war.

Approximately a million Syrians have been displaced by the hottest battling.

“The metropolis of Saraqeb has been liberated totally from Assad’s gangs,” Naji Mustafa, a spokesman for a Turkey-backed coalition of rebel factions, the National Liberation Entrance, said in a statement, referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

With Russian backing, government forces aided by Iranian militias have attained floor in northwest Syria considering that December.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Legal rights also documented on Thursday that Russian-backed government forces had seized full management of southern Idlib province after contemporary innovations from the rebels.

Government forces have seized about 60 towns and villages in the southern Idlib spot and the adjoining province of Hama in the last 3 days, the Observatory mentioned.

The opposition advance on Saraqeb will come ahead of an conclusion-February deadline set by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for Assad’s forces to pull again from territory that Turkey says is aspect of a buffer zone agreed with Russia.

Erdogan has mentioned Turkey would usually push them again.

Turkish and Russian officers ended up expected to maintain a next day of talks in Ankara on Thursday on the conflict.

Ankara has sent thousands of troops and truckloads of tools into Syria’s northwest corner bordering Turkey to back again the rebels and set up new outposts that rebels say was in preparation for a Turkish operation to press back again Assad’s forces.

Ibrahim al-Idlibi, an opposition determine in contact with the rebel factions, explained the seizure of the town eases force on rebels who in current days dropped a string of important territory in southern Idlib province and Jabal al Zawiya highlands.

“The rebels this morning concluded their handle of Saraqeb right after owning state-of-the-art from various fronts. This eases the force after the Syrian army’s current gains,” Idlibi claimed.

Saraqeb is at the juncture of two key roadways linking the funds of Damascus and its 2nd largest town of Aleppo and an additional freeway west to the Mediterranean.

Using back again the M5 freeway, which goes south to Damascus, from the insurgents had marked a major obtain for Assad’s forces as they restored point out regulate about the route among Syria’s two major metropolitan areas for the initial time in years of conflict.

Opening major highways in rebel hands to revive a shattered war economy has been a important intention of the Russian-led marketing campaign.

“The opposition have now lower the highways and brought the routine to square a single,” mentioned Syrian opposition defector standard Ahmad Rahhal.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Daren Butler in Istanbul Supplemental reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel)