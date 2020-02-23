[turkey-claims-7-killed-following-quake-on-iran-border]

The epicentre of the quake was around the Iranian village of Habash-e Olya, a lot less than 10 kilometres from the Iran border. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Feb 23 — Inside Minister Suleyman Soylu reported on Sunday 7 people like three little ones ended up killed in eastern Turkey following a five.seven magnitude earthquake hit neighbouring Iran, the formal Anadolu information company reported.

5 folks ended up wounded and taken to hospital, Soylu claimed, including that other persons were considered to be trapped less than the rubble.

“Search and rescue efforts are ongoing,” he claimed.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at nine: 23am (0553 GMT), was close to the Iranian village of Habash-e Olya, significantly less than 10 kilometres from the border, in accordance to the USGS.

Anadolu stated the quake prompted hurt in quite a few villages in neighbouring Van province.

The province was struck before this thirty day period by two avalanches which killed 41 people today. — AFP