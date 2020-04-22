Turkey – Issues to Watch on April 22

ISTANBUL – Here are news, reports and events that could affect the financial markets in Turkey on Wednesday.

The lira traded for 6.9800 against the dollar at 0425 GMT, unchanged from Tuesday’s close.

The basic BIST 100 share index fell 1.34% on Tuesday to 97.619,00 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets plummeted to two-week lows on Wednesday as the floor fell from crude oil prices, revealing deep economic damage created by the global coronavirus health crisis.

CORONAVIRUS

Turkey’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease increased by 4,611 in the last 24 hours, and 119 more people died, increasing to 2,259, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the country stood at 95,591, the data shows.

Turkey will impose a four-day lock on 31 cities from Thursday as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

CENTRAL BANK POLICY RATE

The Turkish Central Bank will hold the monthly meeting of the financial policy committee and announce its decision on interest rates (1100 GMT). It is expected to lower its policy rate by 50 basis points by 9.25%, a Reuters poll showed.

CONSUMER COMPANY

The Turkish Statistical Institute will publish consumer confidence data for April (0700 GMT).

