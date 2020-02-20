[turkey-raises-stir-as-philanthropist-re-arrested-just-after-acquittal]

Supporters of Osman Kavala, Turkish businessman and philanthropist, wait for his launch from the jail at a roadside cafe, in Silivri, around Istanbul, Turkey February 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Feb 20 — Turkey’s judiciary drew worldwide criticism yesterday just after a well known businessman was re-arrested over prices associated to a unsuccessful 2016 armed service coup, hrs right after becoming acquitted in excess of his alleged position in landmark protests in 2013.

Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessman and philanthropist, was amongst 9 people acquitted on Tuesday of fees connected to the Gezi Park protests 7 a long time in the past which threatened the grip on energy of then-leading, now President Tayyip Erdogan.

Their acquittal was a shock for lots of observers of a situation that experienced triggered alarm between Western allies, opposition lawmakers and legal rights teams and which experienced been seen as a test of Turkey’s justice technique beneath Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian rule.

Kavala’s re-arrest at the ask for of prosecutors was in relationship with an celebration three years later on: According to a doc viewed by Reuters, he is accused of trying to overthrow the constitutional get in the 2016 coup attempt.

The Gezi Park unrest was a single of the most really serious challenges confronted by Erdogan due to the fact his AK Occasion (AKP) arrived to ability in 2002. Yesterday, Erdogan described the protests as a single of a sequence of assaults that he mentioned culminated in the coup bid.

“The Gezi gatherings have been a heinous assault concentrating on the folks and condition, just like military coups,” he instructed AKP lawmakers.

“Yesterday they established out to acquit (Kavala) with a manoeuvre,” Erdogan extra, and afterwards instructed reporters the new arrest buy must be highly regarded.

The European Parliament rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sanchez Amor, criticised the shift. “No way to believe that in any advancement in Turkey if the prosecutor is undermining any stage forward. Again all over again in darkish period of time,” he explained in a tweet.

Kerem Altiparmak, a attorney and deputy head of Turkey’s Human Rights Association, said equivalent steps by the judiciary had prevented quite a few others, such as Kurdish opposition determine Selahattin Demirtas — who has been in jail for much more than 3 many years on terrorism-similar prices — from becoming released.

Altiparmak pointed to coordination between different courts, judges and prosecutors who “on paper have very little to do with each other” but whose actions preserve defendants in jail.

“This by natural means would make you think that this is extremely organised,” he stated, noting that judges and prosecutors were being successfully appointed by Erdogan’s social gathering.

State-owned Anadolu information company described afterwards yestewrday that the Board of Judges and Prosecutors had begun an inquiry against the judges who dominated for acquittals in the Gezi demo.

In the Gezi situation, Kavala was accused of making an attempt to overthrow the federal government by organising the protests, through which hundreds of 1000’s marched throughout Turkey from Erdogan’s ideas to redevelop a major park in Istanbul, which has several eco-friendly spaces.

Kavala denied the accusations.

Court orders pre-demo detention of Kavala

Late on Tuesday, law enforcement detained Kavala straight away immediately after his release from a sprawling prison in Silivri, west of Istanbul, and took him to police headquarters after regime health checks, a law enforcement spokeswoman explained.

Late yesterday he was placed in pre-demo detention by purchase of an Istanbul courtroom, a law enforcement spokeswoman claimed, and was predicted to head back again to prison. Kavala invested extra than two many years in jail in excess of the Gezi case.

Elaborating on its conclusion, the court stated Kavala had been in call with a single of the organisers of the coup endeavor, and added that they experienced fulfilled with men and women with links to the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Bash (PKK).

Kavala is cited by the court docket as stating that assertions he supported the coup try are “baseless.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stated the new accusations against Kavala had been “not justifiable in any regard.”

In its December ruling, the European Court of Human Legal rights (ECHR) explained evidence was insufficient to justify the accusation that Kavala experienced been involved in the abortive 2016 coup.

Ankara suggests the coup attempt was carried out by supporters of US-dependent Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania due to the fact 1999, has denied any involvement.

Considering that the putsch, authorities have carried out a sustained protection crackdown, jailing about 80,000 people today and dismissing 150,000 civil servants, navy personnel and others and closing some 180 media organisations.

The purges escalated once more this 7 days with an additional 700 men and women detained on allegations of hyperlinks to Gulen. Ankara defends the clampdown as necessitated by the scale of the danger faced by Turkey. — Reuters