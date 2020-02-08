Turkey sends troops to Idlib

According to witnesses, Turkey has sent hundreds of military vehicles to the Syrian province of Idlib after Syrian government forces took control of a strategic city near the provincial capital.

The new Turkish mission came when officials from Turkey and Russia, who supported the opposing parties in the almost nine-year war in Syria, met in Ankara to discuss fighting in the last major enclave of the opposition against President Bashar al-Assad.

The escalation in Idlib has displaced more than half a million people and disrupted the fragile cooperation between Russia and Turkey, which already houses 3.6 million Syrians and fears another wave of refugees who fled the recent offensive.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who supports some of the rebels who once wanted to overthrow Assad, threatened this week to repel the Syrian armed forces supported by Russia unless they withdraw from the region later this month.

Despite the build-up of Turkish troops, Syrian government forces pushed ahead and surrounded several observation posts that Ankara had set up in a “de-escalation zone” with Assad’s supporters in Moscow and Tehran in 2017.

Syrian state television broadcast live on Saturday (local time) from the strategically important city of Saraqeb, which is at the intersection of the two main highways in Idlib, which are to be controlled by government forces. The city is less than 15 km southeast of Idlib.

The army was said to have taken full control of the city.