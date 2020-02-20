[turkey-suggests-talks-with-russia-on-syria-warning-but-much-more-essential]



February 20, 2020

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on Thursday there was some rapprochement with Russia in talks about Syria’s Idlib region, wherever Ankara has threatened to mount an offensive, but included that discussions have been not at a wanted level yet.

President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Wednesday that a Turkish army procedure in Idlib to push back a Russian-led Syrian government offensive that has displaced approximately a million people today was a “matter of time” just after talks with Moscow failed to attain a answer.

Talking to broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu mentioned Turkey and Russia would intensify their talks on Idlib in the coming times, including that Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may well explore the issue as effectively.

