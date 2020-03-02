turkey,-syria-combating-escalates-refugees-mass-at-eu-border

KASTANIES, Greece — Hundreds of migrants and refugees massed at Turkey’s western frontier Sunday, attempting to enter Greece by land and sea after Turkey reported its borders ended up open to those people hoping to head to Europe.

In Syria, Turkish troops shot down two Syrian warplanes right after the Syrian navy downed a Turkish drone, a significant escalation in the direct conflict involving Syrian and Turkish forces.

Turkey’s final decision to simplicity border constraints arrived amid a Russia-backed Syrian federal government offensive into Syria’s northwestern Idlib province. That offensive has killed dozens of Turkish troops and led to a surge of just about a million Syrian civilians fleeing the battling toward Turkey’s sealed border.

Turkey backs the Syrian rebels preventing in Idlib province, and has sent 1000’s of troops into the region. Idlib is the past opposition-held stronghold in Syria, and is dominated by al-Qaida connected fighters.

A Turkish official said the preventing in Idlib was directly connected to Turkey’s conclusion to open up the gates for refugees to Europe. He explained Ankara experienced adjusted its target to getting ready for the risk of new arrivals from Syria “instead of stopping refugees who intend to migrate to Europe.”

“Europe and some others need to get strong motion to deal with this monumental obstacle,” stated Fahrettin Altun, the communications director for Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We just can’t be envisioned to do this on our possess.”

Erdogan’s conclusion to open up his country’s borders with Europe created very good on a longstanding threat to allow refugees into the continent. His announcement marked a extraordinary departure from a previous plan of containment, an clear try to strain Europe into presenting Turkey extra support in working with the fallout from the Syrian war to its south.

Less than a 6 billion euro offer in 2016, Turkey agreed to stem the tide of refugees to Europe in return for fiscal assist, after additional than a million persons entered Europe in 2015. Turkey has due to the fact accused the EU of failing to honor the arrangement, and Erdogan has routinely threatened to let refugees into Europe unless a lot more global aid was provided.

Turkey already hosts three.6 million Syrian refugees, as properly as numerous other folks from Africa, Asia and the Center East. Turkey borders Greece and Bulgaria, the two European Union customers.