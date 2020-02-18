[turkey-to-arrest-228-for-back-links-to-cleric-in-probe-of-military,-ministry:-anadolu]



FILE Photo: U.S.-centered Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen at his house in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

February 18, 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish prosecutors investigating the military services and justice ministry on Tuesday requested the arrest of 228 people above suspected links to the community that Ankara states was driving a 2016 coup try, condition-owned Anadolu information company noted.

There has been a sustained crackdown on alleged followers of U.S.-dependent Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen since the failed putsch in July 2016, in which some 250 men and women had been killed. Police even now routinely have out raids focusing on suspects.

In the hottest moves, prosecutors purchased the arrest of 157 people, like 101 serving officers, in an investigation of the Turkish Armed Forces, Anadolu claimed. It reported the procedure was centered in the western province of Izmir and stretched across 43 provinces.

Independently, prosecutors in the cash Ankara purchased the detention of 71 men and women in an investigation focusing on alleged Gulen supporters in the justice ministry, 33 of them at present doing the job in the ministry, Anadolu said.

Due to the fact the tried coup, about 80,000 men and women have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military services staff and some others sacked or suspended from their jobs.

Turkey’s Western allies and rights teams have criticized the scale of the crackdown, even though Ankara has defended the steps as a necessary response to the stability danger.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania given that 1999, has denied any involvement in the attempted coup.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Enhancing by Simon Cameron-Moore)