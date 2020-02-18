[Turkey to arrest 228 for one-way links to cleric in probe of armed forces, ministry, reviews Anadolu]

US-primarily based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers Turkey blames for a unsuccessful cothis up, is shown in continue to image of him in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania July 16, 2016. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Feb 18 — Turkish prosecutors investigating the armed service and justice ministry now ordered the arrest of 228 people above suspected hyperlinks to the community that Ankara claims was driving a 2016 coup endeavor, state-owned Anadolu news agency claimed.

There has been a sustained crackdown on alleged followers of US-centered Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen due to the fact the failed putsch in July 2016, in which some 250 people today were being killed. Police even now routinely carry out raids focusing on suspects.

In the newest moves, prosecutors requested the arrest of 157 folks, like 101 serving officers, in an investigation of the Turkish Armed Forces, Anadolu mentioned. It said the operation was dependent in the western province of Izmir and stretched throughout 43 provinces.

Separately, prosecutors in the funds Ankara purchased the detention of 71 people today in an investigation concentrating on alleged Gulen supporters in the justice ministry, 33 of them at the moment functioning in the ministry, Anadolu claimed.

Because the tried coup, all-around 80,000 people today have been jailed pending demo and some 150,000 civil servants, navy staff and other folks sacked or suspended from their work opportunities.

Turkey’s Western allies and legal rights groups have criticised the scale of the crackdown, even though Ankara has defended the actions as a important reaction to the protection threat.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania given that 1999, has denied any involvement in the attempted coup. — Reuters