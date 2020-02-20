[turkey-will-activate-russian-s-400-missile-devices:-minister]



ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Protection Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that Turkey will activate the S-400 missile programs which it has acquired from Russia and there should really be “no doubt” about this.

Akar was talking in an job interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.

