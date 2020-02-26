[turkey-will-generate-syrian-forces-again-from-idlib-posts-this-week:-erdogan]



FILE Picture: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses users of his ruling AK Bash through a assembly at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, February 19, 2020. Turkish Presidential Push Business/Handout via REUTERS

February 26, 2020

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey ideas to force Syrian government forces away from its armed service observation posts in northwest Syria’s Idlib location by conclusion-February, President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Wednesday, regardless of advances by the Russian-backed govt forces.

In a speech to AK Celebration lawmakers, Erdogan said he hoped the challenge of applying air area in northwest Syria’s Idlib will be solved before long. Russia controls the air house and has been bombing Turkey-backed rebels on a every day basis in support of an offensive by the Syrian government forces.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Crafting by Daren Butler Enhancing by Dominic Evans)