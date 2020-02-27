[turkey,-with-extra-lifeless-troops,-will-not-halt-syrian-refugees-reaching-europe:-official]



An internally displaced Syrian female stands and observes in an IDP camp located in Idlib, Syria February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

By Orhan Coskun

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey, faced with a new wave of Syrian migrants and 22 more lifeless troopers in Idlib, will no more time end Syrian refugees from achieving Europe, a senior Turkish official mentioned late on Thursday as President Tayyip Erdogan chaired an emergency meeting.

An air strike by Syrian authorities forces in Syria’s northwest Idlib area killed 22 Turkish soldiers and wounded quite a few other folks, the area governor in the southeastern province of Hatay reported separately early on Friday.

The Syrian Observatory, a war check, stated the toll was 34 Turkish troopers killed in air strikes in Idlib, the place virtually a million civilians have been displaced around the Turkish border considering that December as Russia-backed Syrian govt forces took territory.

In anticipation of the imminent arrival of refugees from Idlib, Turkish law enforcement, coast guard and border safety officials have been purchased to stand down on refugees’ land and sea crossings, the Turkish official advised Reuters.

Turkey hosts some 3.seven million Syrian refugees. Below a offer agreed in 2016, the European Union has provided billions of euros in assist in return for Ankara agreeing to stem the inflow of migrants into Europe.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, supported by relentless Russian air strikes, have pushed tricky in latest months to retake the past big rebel-held area in northwest Syria following nine many years of war that has displaced tens of millions and killed hundreds of countless numbers.

NATO-member Turkey has sent 1000’s of troops and weighty armed forces components into Idlib province to again its allied rebels against the offensive.

Erdogan, who has warned Turkey would force again the Syrian forces except if they pulled again, held an unexpected emergency assembly late on Thursday with his workers due to the assault, two Turkish officials mentioned.

The Turkish presidency said the assembly in Ankara lasted two hours but gave no facts.

The hottest fatalities arrive right after the Turkish armed forces dying toll in the area experienced now arrived at 21 so far this month.

Turkish and Russian officers held talks in Ankara on Thursday. Two prior rounds in Ankara and Moscow have not yielded a sought ceasefire offer.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian state television mentioned Turkish military experts were employing shoulder-fired missiles to test to shoot down Russian and Syrian military plane more than Idlib, a progress that, if verified, would mark a significant escalation of the conflict.

