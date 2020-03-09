Turkey’s Erdogan calls on Greece to open borders on the migrant wave

Turkey’s Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Greece to open its borders to allow thousands of migrants to cross the country to other European nations.

Erdogan, who met with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels on Monday, said he would ask “much more support” in exchange for slowing the flow of migrants who are trying to enter the bloc illegally.

“Hey Greece! I appeal to you … open your doors too and be free of this burden … Let them go to other European countries, “Erdogan said in a speech to The Telegraph on Sunday.

The Turkish leader had previously agreed to carry out controls over migration, retaining an estimated 3.6 million asylum seekers, after an agreement was reached in 2016 with Turkey and the EU, on which European nations, including the The United Kingdom, sent billions of pounds to aid the Islamic government in Ankara.

Turkey has stated that the EU is failing to meet its financial obligations as well as requiring visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and a better alignment of trade.

“We have fulfilled the obligations of the agreement that we have made with the EU. However, the EU did not honor its commitments, except for minimum contributions … I expect this time to see different results,” said Erdogan.

While Erdogan is meeting with EU leaders in Brussels, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin to defend international support for their efforts to maintain the Greek border.

Erdogan opens door: Syrian migrants gain unrestricted passage to Europe https://t.co/BdLPQiqQC1

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 28, 2020

Prime Minister Mitsotakis said on Friday that the agreement between Turkey and the EU is now “dead” as “Turkey has decided to violate the agreement completely.” He went on to accuse Turkey of using “migrants and refugees as geopolitical pawns to promote their own interests.”

At his meeting in Berlin, the Greek leader will also push for more distribution of migrants to the European Union, according to the Greek daily Kathimerini.

The call for asylum seeker redistribution is reminiscent of Angela Merkel’s call for EU members to take their “fair share” of migrants during the height of the 2015 migrant crisis, which led to a populist setback across the block.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday that Germany would consider increasing aid to Turkey in exchange for more controls over migration, but said that Turkey should not use migrants as “political pawns.” “.

“The message from Europe to Turkey is clear: We believe in a fair sharing of the burden, but we do not accept that people in desperate situations need to be harmed as political pawns,” said Maas according to Deutsche Welle.

“Negotiations at the expense of the weakest will not bring the desired results,” Maas added.

PHOTOS: The Greek border in flames as migrants are still trying to break through at https://t.co/DTFBEmxdTc

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 7, 2020

Follow Kurt on Twitter at @KurtZindulka