[turkey’s-erdogan-to-take-a-look-at-russia-on-thursday-amid-syria-tensions]

March 2, 2020

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will take a look at Russia on Thursday for a 1-day trip, the Turkish presidency said on Monday, amid tensions concerning Ankara and Moscow in excess of escalating clashes with Syrian government forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib area.

Erdogan experienced been expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon after 33 Turkish troops have been killed in Syrian air strikes in Idlib previous 7 days, prompting Turkey to start a counter offensive in opposition to Russia-backed Syrian government forces in the area.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Modifying by Daren Butler)