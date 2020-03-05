[turkey’s-s-400-obtain-severe-worry-for-the-united-states,-jeffrey-says]



FILE Photograph: James Jeffrey, U.S. Special Representative for Syria, addresses the media right after a assembly with senior officials from 7 Arab and Western nations together with United Nations Exclusive Envoy Geir Pedersen in Geneva, Switzerland October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s order of Russian S-400 defence units is a very significant issue as Washington considers what assistance to supply around Syria’s Idlib, the U.S. particular agent for the area James Jeffrey said on Thursday.

Talking in Istanbul, Jeffrey also said the United States had now available humanitarian assistance and facts sharing with Turkey and was urgent European allies for a important contribution.

