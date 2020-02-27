[turkish-backed-rebels-say-they-get-back-pivotal-syrian-city-saraqeb]



FILE Image: A look at of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the city of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

February 27, 2020

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Daren Butler

AMMAN/ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish navy reported on Thursday they had recaptured the strategic city of Saraqeb in what would be the initially major reverse for the Syrian army in a Russian-backed offensive that had designed swift gains.

A few months back, the armed opposition missing the northwestern city at the junction of two main highways, next developments by the Syrian military in its thrust to retake the final significant, rebel-held area in Syria soon after nine a long time of war.

Turkey has despatched thousands of troops and major navy components into Syria’s Idlib region in an unparalleled incursion to back again the rebels in opposition to the offensive by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

Almost a million Syrians have fled over the very last a few months, the largest exodus of the war.

“The metropolis of Saraqeb has been liberated totally from Assad’s gangs,” reported Naji Mustafa, a spokesman for a Turkish-backed coalition of rebel factions, the Countrywide Liberation Front.

Even so, a Russian military resource cited by Russian information agencies denied that, saying Syrian govt forces experienced correctly repelled a rebel attack on the city.

With Russian backing, government forces aided by Iranian militias have obtained ground in northwest Syria due to the fact December.

Authorities forces have seized about 60 cities and villages in southern Idlib and the adjoining province of Hama in the past a few times, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Rebels mentioned large fighting was still raging in an spot that the military, backed by Iranian-militias, had controlled in fresh new developments which the war keep an eye on reported had secured for the pro-govt forces command of all of southern Idlib.

TURKEY’S ULTIMATUM

Opposition sources stated a counter offensive was underway.

The press on Saraqeb comes forward of an conclude-February deadline established by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for Assad’s forces to pull again from territory that Ankara states is component of a buffer zone agreed with Russia.

Erdogan has mentioned Turkey would if not generate them again.

Two Turkish soldiers ended up killed in an air strike in Idlib on Wednesday, bringing Turkish forces’ deaths in the region to 18.

Turkish and Russian officials have been predicted to keep a next working day of talks in Ankara on Thursday. Two earlier rounds in Ankara and Moscow have not yielded tangible development.

As effectively as sending troops and truckloads of tools into the area throughout its border, Ankara has set up new outposts in Idlib in what rebels say is preparing for a Turkish procedure.

Turkey, which has presently taken in 3.6 million Syrian refugees, claims it are not able to handle one more influx and has shut the border.

Caught at the border, some migrants have created houses alongside the wall, making use of it to prop up tents and shelters.

Ibrahim al-Idlibi, an opposition figure in touch with the rebel factions, explained Saraqeb’s seizure eases strain on rebels, who in recent times missing major territory in southern Idlib province and Jabal al Zawiya highlands.

“The rebels this early morning concluded their handle of Saraqeb soon after possessing state-of-the-art from many fronts,” he mentioned.

Saraqeb is at the junction of two primary streets linking the capital of Damascus, Syria’s next greatest metropolis Aleppo and a further freeway west to the Mediterranean.

Taking again the M5 highway, which goes south to Damascus, experienced marked a significant attain for Assad’s forces as they restored state regulate in excess of the route amongst Syria’s two most significant towns for the initially time in yrs of conflict.

Opening significant highways in rebel fingers to revive a shattered war economy has been a main goal of the Russian-led marketing campaign.

“The opposition have now reduce the highways and introduced the regime to square one,” mentioned Syrian opposition defector common Ahmad Rahhal.

(Supplemental reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut, Andrey Kuzmin and Andrew Osborn in Moscow, Omar Fahmy in Cairo Producing by Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Daren Butler in Istanbul Modifying by Robert Birsel and Andrew Cawthorne)