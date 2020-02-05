Turkish immigrants must officially be “inburgers” from 2021: Minister

The government plans to introduce mandatory integration courses for Turkish nationals moving to the Netherlands when the new integration law comes into force next year, Wouter Koolmees told MPs.

Turkish nationals have been exempted from courses since 2011 because the requirement with EU treaties conflicts with Turkey.

However, a “change in the interpretation” of the EU treaty with Turkey means that the claim can be brought back, Koolmees said in a briefing. Most non-EU citizens have to go through the inburgering program.

“Integration [courses] are an important way for newcomers to find their way in society and learn the language through work, internship or volunteer work,” the minister said.

The Ministry of Social Affairs is currently working on new inburgering regulations, which it is expected to introduce on January 1 next year.

The new rules stipulate that Turkish nationals must pass a basic test before moving to the Netherlands. This exam includes an introduction to the language and Dutch society.

Once in the Netherlands, the local authorities have to prepare a tailored program for each person.

The new rules do not apply to Turkish nationals who already live in the Netherlands.

Last year around 9,500 Turkish citizens moved to the Netherlands and 5,000 left the country. Several hundred Turkish citizens also applied for asylum. If their claims are successful, they do not have to make a financial contribution to the cost of their integration courses.

