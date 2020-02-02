Turkish media say the United States is expanding their military presence in northeastern Syria – Defense Blog – Up News Info

The Turkish state news agency Anadolu reports that local troops are increasing their military presence in Al-Hasakah province in northwestern Syria.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the United States decided to expand their two largest military bases in the Syrian oil-rich government of Deir ez-Zor.

This is the base in the oil fields Omar and Tal Baidar in the northwest of Hasek province. Sources from agencies show that the United States has begun to expand their bases amid increasing tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Voice of America previously reported that US troops in northeastern Syria were once again preventing Russian military convoys from traveling along the Iraqi border, where the local population described it as greater escalation between the two parties for freedom of navigation in predominantly Kurdish region.

A VOA reporter saw American Humvees patrol the main road in the city of Al-Malikiyah, also known as Derik, in the northeastern province of Hasakah, where local sources said it was an attempt to prevent a Russian convoy approaching the region

The sources said the dispute was related to control of the M4 motorway, the areas of Al-Malikiyah and Tall Tamr, which became a dividing line between the two parties following the Turkish invasion in October 2019 that forced the US. UU. Withdraw from a large part of the Turkey-Northeast Syria border region