[turkish-mother-fights-to-free-cadet-son-from-daily-life-sentence]

ANKARA – Donning a vibrant headscarf and very long coat to guard against a bitter Ankara frost, Turkish mother Melek Cetinkaya would not commonly catch the focus of the law enforcement.

But when she dons a vest calling for justice for her imprisoned son Furkan Cetinkaya, it is only minutes before two feminine police officers silently grab her and bundle her into a white van.

Due to the fact her protests started past September, the 43-year-aged mom of a few has been detained practically 30 instances.

Cetinkaya is undeterred because she is fighting for her son, an air drive cadet who was just 19 a long time aged when he was jailed for collaborating in the unsuccessful coup in opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016.

In 2018, he was sentenced to existence in prison.

Hundreds of cadets have endured the exact same destiny, dealing with many years in jail for their job in a thing which their families say they had no way of comprehending.

“How can these children have carried out a coup?” Melek Cetinkaya questioned at the protest very last week, as she urged passersby “to understand about the injustices, illegalities and unfair legal process” her son and many others seasoned.

“Please make certain the cadets’ voices are read,” she shouted moments prior to she was detained.

A baby close by questioned, “What’s going on?” but his father rapidly hushed him and walked away.

Immediately after the coup attempt, tens of thousands of folks ended up arrested and nearly 150,000 community sector employees were sacked or suspended as portion of a crackdown on groups connected to the coup and other governing administration opponents.

A whole of 355 cadets have been provided existence sentences over alleged involvement in the coup, opposition MP Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu mentioned, even devoid of any “concrete evidence” — and most would have been only obeying their superiors.

“The sentences are totally unjust. They are treated devoid of mercy and becoming scapegoated,” mentioned Gergerlioglu, of the leftist Peoples’ Democratic Celebration.

It was two times after the coup when Cetinkaya discovered her son experienced been arrested.

Her original hope that the procedure would deliver justice light as the demo progressed.

“When the appeals courtroom accepted (the verdict), I arrived to believe there was no justice in this place and I begun searching for justice on the streets,” she reported.

She insists her son is harmless and that no 1 in the family members experienced one-way links to U.S.-centered Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom the government accuses of ordering the coup endeavor.

Furkan was in a teaching camp in Yalova, northwestern Turkey, when he and dozens of other folks had been told by their commanders they had to return to Istanbul simply because a terrorist assault experienced occurred.

They returned in the evening to uncover the city in chaos, with reviews of tanks on the streets and soldiers storming community structures.

Unaware of the greater image, the cadets say they finished up on the streets chanting the nationwide anthem, with no thought that they would later on be accused of supporting a coup.

Furkan’s attorney suggests he and his fellow cadets were being not included in any of the clashes concerning professional-coup troopers and vigilante civilians that broke out afterwards in the night.

The choose nonetheless jailed the teenagers for life for “attempting to abolish the constitutional get.”

Andrew Gardner, of Amnesty Global, suggests the purged judiciary lacks the independence or ability to evaluate who is innocent or responsible.

Their ultimate hope is the court docket of cassation, the major appeals court docket, which has overturned some coup-similar convictions.

Each and every fortnight since her son’s conviction, Cetinkaya has made the 20-hour spherical excursion by bus to go to him in Silivri jail on the outskirts of Istanbul.

It was through a person of these journeys that she determined to hold a “justice march” from Ankara to the jail to highlight her son’s situation.

But she was arrested previous thirty day period just before she could even begin the stroll, and held for a few times. She now faces up to three legal circumstances in excess of her protests.

Judicial documents observed by AFP accuse her of getting a member of an “armed terrorist organization.”

In an job interview at her residence, she stated she was formerly unaware of injustices in Turkey, and experienced even voted for Erdogan in the earlier.

“I was a housewife who saved fast paced with her dwelling and children. We thought what we observed on television. This knowledge has taught us the media does not report truth.”

A pair of males declaring to be police recently interrogated her husband for “two, a few hours” and advised him to quit his wife’s steps. “Think of your two other small children,” he was explained to.

The expertise has taken its toll.

“In the starting when I would go to see my son I was consistently crying, I couldn’t maintain back my tears. I even assumed about suicide,” she mentioned.

But she has not provided up.

“I feel the person who is suitable doesn’t have to have to worry just about anything. I obtain my braveness from the children’s innocence.”