[turkish-philanthropist-re-arrested-right-after-acquittal-in-landmark-demo]



Ayse Bugra, wife of Osman Kavala, Turkish businessman and philanthropist, leaves the cafe immediately after learning that Istanbul prosecutor’s place of work demanded the detention of her husband, in Silivri, near Istanbul, Turkey, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

February 19, 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala has been re-arrested and taken to police headquarters in Istanbul, condition media described on Wednesday, hrs immediately after being acquitted about his alleged job in landmark protests in 2013.

The Gezi Park protests were a key problem to then-leading, now president, Tayyip Erdogan and Kavala’s acquittal, along with that of eight other folks, had been a shock. Their demo, criticized by Western allies, was regarded as a take a look at of justice in Turkey.

Kavala’s re-arrest, about allegations that he was included in a 2016 attempted coup, in turn prompted expressions of astonishment and stress from international observers of his case, opposition lawmakers and rights activists.

“No way to consider in any improvement in Turkey if the Prosecutor is undermining any move forward. Back yet again in dim period,” the European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sanchez Amor, claimed on Twitter.

Emma Sinclair-Webb, Turkey director of Human Legal rights View, explained the arrest warrant as “lawless and vindictive”, bypassing a European Courtroom of Human Legal rights ruling in December demanding his quick release.

Law enforcement detained Kavala right away following his launch from a sprawling jail in Silivri, west of Istanbul, and took him to law enforcement headquarters after regime wellness checks, state-owned Anadolu news agency said.

During a 24-hour detention period of time, Kavala was envisioned to be sent to the prosecutor’s office at the main court docket in Istanbul, a Twitter account run by Kavala’s supporters said. Prosecutors will then rule on no matter if to formally arrest him and deliver him again to jail.

Kavala experienced been held in jail for far more than two many years over the Gezi case. He was accused of making an attempt to overthrow the authorities by arranging the protests, for the duration of which hundreds of thousands marched throughout Turkey versus Erdogan’s ideas to redevelop a central Istanbul park.

The European Court of Human Legal rights in December demanded his fast release, saying there was a deficiency of acceptable suspicion that he had committed a criminal offense.

Kavala is now currently being held in relation to the 2016 coup try that Ankara states was carried out by supporters of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Tens of 1000’s of people have been arrested in a crackdown pursuing that unsuccessful putsch.

