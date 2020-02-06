Turkish plane crash: an airliner opens its doors in Istanbul; 3 dead, 157 injured

A Turkish airliner skidded on a runway and broke apart as it attempted to land in Istanbul in bad weather on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring dozens more. The passengers had to sneak through the split fuselage to escape.

The plane operated by low-cost airline Pegasus Airlines was arriving at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport from the western Turkish city of Izmir with 177 passengers and crew members on board when it had what the Ministry of Transport described it as a “hard landing”.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said the plane did not “hold the runway” and skid 50 to 60 meters before crashing into a ditch about 30 meters high.

“We are deeply saddened … (But) we are very happy to have escaped a more serious accident,” said Yerlikaya, adding that the plane could have caught fire.

Three people died and 157 injured were transported to several hospitals. Three of the injured had to be operated on and two others were in intensive care, but none of their lives would be in danger, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The airport was closed after the incident, which occurred around 6.30 p.m. local time (3.30 p.m. GMT) and flights were diverted to Istanbul’s main airport.

The Turkish news agency Anadolu said that a public prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation into the accident.

A video obtained by the Associated Press shows the wreckage of the aircraft in a field adjacent to the end of the runway. The video shows heavy rain and strong winds at the time, with smoke coming from one of the engines as the passengers emerged from the fuselage on the wings of the aircraft and moved away from the crash site.

The aircraft skidded off the runway while trying to land in bad weather. Photo / AP

Eyewitness Hasan Eraydin, who filmed the video, said he was going home after hearing a rumble.

“We were about 30 yards away … we tried to get there to help, but there was some kind of channel between the two and it was impossible. We thought” God willing, no one died “”.

Dozens of rescue crew members invaded the floodlit fuselage, including around the cockpit, which had overturned. The plane was an 11-year-old Boeing 737, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

“We are aware of media reports and we are collecting more information,” said Boeing spokesman Peter Pedraza.

NTV television said the injured included the two pilots of the plane, who she said were in serious condition. NTV has released a recording of communications between pilots and air traffic control in which pilots are informed that previous flights have reported strong tail winds.

“According to the information available to us, there was a hard landing. The accident occurred after (the plane) could not decelerate and entered a field from the end track, “said Anadolu news agency, quoted by the government, Mehmet Cahit, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure. Said Turan.

Pegasus is a low-cost private carrier based in Istanbul that provides 97 routes, mainly in Turkey and to destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia. It is mainly owned by Turkish billionaire Sevket Sabanci and his family, who have large investments in the country in areas as varied as real estate, clothing, health clubs and packaging materials.

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport was closed following a failed landing, which saw the plane skid for 60 meters before crashing into a ditch. Photo / AP

The accident comes a month after a Pegasus plane with 164 people on board skidded on the runway of the same Istanbul airport. There were no deaths or injuries in this incident on January 7.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737 in the Pegasus fleet slipped from a runway at Trabzon Airport in northeast Turkey and hit a dirt slope. The plane came to rest in the dirt over the Black Sea, its nose pointed towards the water. None of the 168 passengers and crew members were injured.

The aircraft are designed to absorb impact forces at the bottom of the fuselage to improve the chances of survival of the passengers in the upper cabin.

In 2013, the tail of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 broke after the aircraft crashed into a seawall while approaching San Francisco International Airport. According to the American accident report, three people died, 49 were seriously injured and dozens more suffered minor injuries.

In the same year, a Lion Air Boeing 737 split in two after landing in shallow water off the runway in Bali, Indonesia. The 101 passengers and seven crew members survived.

