Turkish police use drones to organize attacks on the Greek border

Turkish police have reportedly used drones to organize attacks on Greek security forces protecting the nation’s borders against thousands of migrants who were trying to illegally cross the country.

On Friday, Greek security forces were bombed with smoke bombs and tear gas fired from the Turkish side of the border at the Kastanies checkpoint on the Evros river. It has been alleged that Turkish police used drones to coordinate the attack on Greek security forces.

During the attack, Turkish police members were seen distributing wire cutters to migrants to help them cross the border fence that separates the two countries, according to the Greek reporter.

The escalation of border violence is followed by the decision of Turkey’s Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to “open the door” to migrants seeking to enter Europe.

The move is widely regarded as a retaliation for Europe which did not sufficiently support its invasion of northern Syria to crush Kurdish forces and foster jihadist rebels in Idlib.

Erdogan’s decision repealed the 2016 agreement between Turkey and the European Union, which required Turkey to stop the flow of migration to the EU in exchange for thousands of euros in aid.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that the agreement between Turkey and the EU is now “dead”, as “Turkey has decided to violate the agreement completely.”

The Greek leader said that there is “a conscious attempt by Turkey to use migrants and refugees as geopolitical pawns to promote their own interests,” adding that most migrants attempting to cross the border illegally are not refugees from Syria, but people who have lived in Turkey for years safely.

The video released by the Greek government on Thursday showed that “Turkish forces are actively helping (ing) migrants to cross the border illegally” by arming them with tear gas canisters and assisting smuggling vessels across the Aegean.

“People, who make an effort to cross over to Greece, have systematically assisted both land and sea,” said Mitsotakis.

In response to the growing, the Greek government is planning to establish two new migrant detention centers, one at an old military installation in northern Greece and another near Lamia, in central Greece, according to the Greek daily Kathimerini. .

The centers will house migrants, who are awaiting deportation, who have been trapped in illegal entry into the country since March 1.

