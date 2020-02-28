[turkish-reprisals-kill-sixteen-syria-troops,-states-monitor]

Turkey-backed Syrian fighters rejoice in the city of Saraqib in the japanese component of the Idlib province in north-western Syria, on February 27, 2020. — AFP pic

BEIRUT, Feb 28 — Turkish reprisals killed 16 Syrian troopers in the battleground north-western province of Idlib now right after a bombardment Ankara blamed on Damascus killed 33 Turkish troopers, a keep track of mentioned.

The retaliatory drone and artillery strikes hit Syria military positions in southern and eastern components of the province which were recaptured by the government in a just about a few-month-previous offensive versus the rebel enclave, the Syrian Observatory for Human Legal rights explained.

Also nowadays in Idlib, four members of a solitary household, two of them youngsters, were killed in air strikes, the Britain-based monitoring team claimed.

There was no immediate confirmation from Damascus of the 16 deaths or any comment on the flare-up with Ankara that prompted NATO to get in touch with an urgent assembly of its ruling council for afterwards right now.

“Sixteen routine fighters were being killed in Turkish bombardment,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman informed AFP.

Turkey experienced said it retaliated “from the air and ground” for the deaths of 33 soldiers, Ankara’s biggest one loss of personnel by significantly considering that it introduced its intervention in Syria in 2016.

The fatal strike arrives right after months of escalating rigidity involving Turkey and Russia — the most important foreign brokers in the Syrian conflict.

The newest casualties convey to 53 the number of Turkish soldiers killed in Syria this thirty day period by itself.

The flare-up came after Turkish-backed rebels reentered the essential crossroads city of Saraqeb in Idlib province.

The city had been a single of the most significant gains of the govt offensive earlier in February because it lies alongside the M5 freeway that connects Syria’s four major metropolitan areas.

A Syrian navy source quoted by the point out news company SANA experienced accused Ankara yesterday of actively supporting the teams that retook Saraqeb.

The Observatory said that Turkish artillery fireplace was serving to the rebel factions in Saraqeb resist regime initiatives to wrest again the city right now. — AFP