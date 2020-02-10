Turkish, Syrian forces exchange heavy fire for the 2nd time in so many weeks

Turkey said it returned to the Syrian government forces on Monday after “intense” Syrian shelling killed five of its soldiers and injured five others in the northern province of Idlib in Syria.

The fighting in Idlib led to the collapse of a fragile cease-fire mediated by Turkey and Russia in 2018. Turkey supports the Syrian rebels, while Russia supports the Syrian government’s campaign for the area that is the last rebel stronghold in Syria , has been strongly supported.

The exchange of fire even came when a Russian delegation arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara for a second round to discuss the fighting in neighboring Syria. Eight Turkish soldiers and civilians and 13 Syrian soldiers died in a similar collision in the province last week.

A Turkish Ministry of Defense statement said that Turkish artillery immediately responded to the attack and destroyed targets.

“Our fire engines immediately shot the targets with intensity and the necessary response was given,” the ministry said.

The opposition surveillance group, the Syrian Observatory, reported that six Turkish soldiers were killed and seven were injured when the Syrian government forces shot at the Taftanaz airbase in Idlib on Monday. It added that four Syrian rebels were also killed in the shelling.

An air raid in a nearby region held by rebels has now killed nine people, including children, opposition activists said.

Syrian advance leads to massive relocation

The troops of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, supported by the Russian air cover, are on their way to the last rebel-occupied territories of Idlib and the nearby Aleppo area, where dozens of cities have been captured and a large-scale humanitarian crisis has arisen. The United Nations said that nearly 700,000 civilians were displaced on Monday as a result of the Syrian government offensive that began in early December.

Most displaced people live in open air shelters and temporary homes in ice-cold winter conditions close to the Turkish border. It is thought that half of the displaced are children.

Turkey has sent hundreds of military vehicles and troops to Idlib province last week. The construction and continuous progress of the government led to a rare collision on 3 February between Turkish and Syrian soldiers who killed eight Turkish soldiers and 13 Syrian troops. Turkey has warned Syria to withdraw to the ceasefire lines agreed in 2018.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that at a first meeting in Ankara on Saturday, Turkish and Russian delegations exchanged proposals on the situation in Idlib. On Monday, the Russian team returned to Ankara after a visit to Jordan for further discussions, he said.

“If a compromise had been reached, today’s meeting would not have been necessary,” Cavusoglu told reporters. He said that Turkish and Russian leaders could intervene if no compromise was reached.

The army of Syria has vowed to continue its campaign.

A Turkish military convoy passes the city of Binnish in the northwestern province of Idlib of Syria on Monday. Turkey has sent hundreds of military vehicles and troops to Idlib province last week. (Muhammad Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images)

The early morning air strike in Ibbin village in Aleppo province killed nine people, including six children, according to the UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory, an opposition monitor and the Step agency, an activist collective. At least 10 people were also injured in the air raid.

The Syrian government’s campaign now appears to be aimed at securing a strategic highway in a rebel-controlled area, rather than conquering the entire province and its densely populated capital, Idlib.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media has released a map of the combat area showing that Syrian troops have only 15 kilometers left to take full control of the strategic highway, known as M5. The highway connects the national capital Damascus with the north of the country, which has been divided between government and opposition forces for years.

Meanwhile, a car bomb exploded Monday in a Syrian city under the control of Turkey-supported opposition hunters, killing at least four people and injuring 15 others, the state-run Turkish Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack was the last in a series of explosions in Turkey-controlled areas that killed and injured dozens of people. Turkey has blamed the attacks on the Syrian Kurdish militia, known as the People’s Protection Units.

The bomb went down a main street in the town of Afrin, where Turkey took control after a military raid in 2018, Anadolu reported. It said that some wounded were in serious condition, and added that the death toll would probably increase.

The Turkish offensive aims to push Kurdish hunters away from the border. These Kurdish fighters were important American allies in the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish hunters terrorists related to a Kurdish uprising in Turkey.