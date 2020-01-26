Turkish teams hunt for earthquake survivors while the death toll turns 38

Turkish rescue teams were working against the clock in freezing temperatures and on Sunday brought more survivors out of collapsed buildings, days after a powerful 6.8 earthquake hit the east of the country. Rescued survivors cried in gratitude for their efforts.

Turkish authorities said the death toll increased to at least 38 people due to the 6.8 earthquake that struck Friday night.

Turkish television showed how 35-year-old Ayse Yildiz and her two-year-old daughter Yusra were dragged from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the city of Elazig, the epicenter of the earthquake. They were trapped for 28 hours.

The earthquake also injured more than 1,600 people, but so far at least 45 survivors have been pulled out of the rubble, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Sunday during a news conference in Istanbul.

More than 780 aftershocks stirred the region when more than 3,500 rescue experts ran back and forth through destroyed buildings to reach the survivors who worked around the clock. Rescue teams concentrated their efforts in the Mustafa Pasa district of the city and the nearby city of Sivrice.

Rescue workers carry a young child who was found at the end of Saturday in the rubble of a building in Elazig, Eastern Turkey. (Ismail Coskun / Ihlas News Agency via AP)

A rescued couple was reunited with a Syrian student who had helped them dig their hands out of their collapsed house.

“He is our hero and angel,” said a crying Dudane Aydin from Mahmud al Osman in an interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Her husband Zulkuf added: “When I saw the light from Mahmud’s phone, we screamed for help. Then we knew we were coming out.”

He said that Mahmud was helping him, but when the student tried to save his wife, her leg was trapped by debris.

Night temperatures below zero

“Some locals held Mahmud by the legs and stretched out to my wife. He worked to save her. After he saved my wife, he tried to help others,” the man said.

While night temperatures fell to -5 ° C, emergency teams set up more than 9,500 tents for displaced persons and distributed 17,000 hot meals.

Women from Elazig are seen on Sunday near tents set up after the earthquake. (Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images)

The agency said 76 buildings were destroyed and more than 1,000 were damaged by the earthquake. Unmanned aerial drones were used to investigate damaged neighborhoods and to coordinate rescue efforts.

Friday’s powerful earthquake struck just minutes after a woman gave birth in a private hospital in Malatya. It struck when a midwife put on the newborn clothes. No injuries were reported.

The Turkish disaster and disaster management president said 20 of the aftershocks had measured a force of 4.0 or higher, including an earthquake with a force of 4.3 that hit the nearby province of Malatya on Sunday morning.

The earthquake injured more than 1,600 people and left a number of prisoners in the wreckage of fallen buildings, such as this one in Elazig. Turkey is on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are common in the country. (Umit Bektas / Reuters)

Erdogan said that every effort was made to find survivors and promised to accommodate displaced persons as soon as possible.

“Turkey has begun to heal the wounds of this great disaster in unity, togetherness and congregation,” he said.

At least 104 people received hospital treatment after the earthquake, 13 of them in intensive care, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Minister of Finance attends the funeral

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu promised financial assistance to the earthquake victims. He then went to the funeral of five members of the same family – a couple, their daughter, and two grandchildren – with other ministers and officials. The 12-year-old boy was buried in the same coffin as his sister.

“You arrived two months ago. I wish you had stayed a little longer, “said the father of the children, Serhat Aslan, about his daughter.

Relatives mourn during a funeral ceremony for five members of the Aslan family on Sunday who died when the earthquake struck Elazig. (Burak Kara / Getty Images)

On Saturday, the President visited the disaster zone to inspect the rescue operation, meet the wounded in the hospital, and attend the funeral of mother and son.

Erdogan also condemned what he called a “smear campaign” on social media by those who questioned the Turkish government’s preparations for earthquakes. A prosecutor in Ankara has opened an investigation into posts on social media about the Friday earthquake.

Earthquakes are common in Turkey, which lies on top of two major fault lines.

Throughout Turkey there was an outpouring of support for the earthquake victims. Some football clubs announced that they would donate coupons from their weekend matches, while fans of the Fenerbahce football club threw scarves and hats on the field during a match in Istanbul, and sing “Cold Elazig, Fenerbahce is with you!”

Earthquake victims sought refuge in tents, mosques, schools, sports halls and student rooms. Authorities warned people not to return to houses that could be unsafe.

A prison in Adiyaman, 110 kilometers southwest of the epicenter, was evacuated due to earthquake damage, with more than 800 prisoners transferred to nearby prisons.

Friday’s most important earthquake struck at 8:55 p.m. in the city located 565 kilometers east of Ankara. It is not the first time that Elazig has seen a fatal earthquake – an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 killed 51 people in 2010.

Turkey’s worst earthquake in decades came in 1999, when a few strong earthquakes hit northwestern Turkey, killing around 18,000 people.