Turtle Bay Renewal finds preliminary OK in Honolulu city council committee

Turtle Bay Resort owners won preliminary approval from the Honolulu City Council committee Thursday for a critical permit to complete a $ 116 million renovation of the North Shore aging complex.

Larger permits for the special area management sought in Resolution 20-97 would allow Turtle Bay to recover and move porte cochere to its main building; extend a mirrored pool and add a garden; build a new pool; install sidewalk joists on the resort’s beach cottages and add a new pool behind the cottages; expanding its golf cart barn; modify the stone wall entrance to resort; demolish a guard cabin; and replace the chain link fence along Kamehameha Highway from Kawela Bay to Kahuku Point with a wood fence and / or garden hedge.

The improvements will cost about $ 26 million and are part of a larger $ 116 million project.

“We believe that improving our facilities will increase the visitor experience,” Jerry Gibson, Turtle Bay vice president will increase. “We need to continuously re-invest in our products that we provide to our visitors.”

Gibson has been doing about 45 years, improvements to the resort’s “lipstick and rouge rather than really changing the property,” Gibson said.

“The Turtle Bay Hotel definitely needs a face-lift and this project would accomplish that,” said Councilman Ron Menor, chairman of the Zoning Council, Planning and Housing Committee. “More importantly, the city needs to support construction projects that can help revitalize the economy due to the severe and devastating economic downturn our island and our state are now having.”

Menor said the need for more construction activities, as well as Turtle Bay’s intention to begin the work immediately after it gets approval, led him to put the matter on Thursday’s agenda.

While Turtle Bay’s expansion plans in the past have met with opposition from the community, no objections have been raised Thursday or in written testimony. There was, however, ample written testimony of support from union representatives, key North Shore businesses, groups and individuals, including several of Turtle Bay’s 600 employees.

Thursday’s approval of the Zoning, Planning and Housing Committee established the measure for a final vote in the full Council, likely at its May 6 meeting. If approval is granted then Gibson said he expects most of the major improvements will begin by the end of the summer.

The resort now has 410 hotel rooms and suites in its main hotel and 42 beach cottages.

Gibson was asked by Brandon Elephant about the resort’s full expansion plan.

“Early in the project we talked about a lot of different things, but we decided to focus on that and do that so the community would be proud and look at that as bright stars,” Gibson said. “So we really don’t do a lot of work on other phases or other things. I hope that at some point in the future, maybe after all this is done, we’ll start taking a look at it again, but for now … our salt concentration, and our master salt concentration, is about that. “

A 2015 conservation agreement with the state, the Army and the Trust for the public land allows for up to two full-service hotels with a total of 625 rooms and up to 100 resort residential units in exchange, in part, for maintaining 665 acres from Kawela . Provide Kahuku Point designated as conservation.

In 1986, the former owner of Turtle Bay was approved to build an additional 3,500 units, including five new hotel sites. But these plans came to a standstill due to opposition from the community.

Also on Thursday, the committee gave preliminary approval of a measure that would direct the city’s planning director to process a bill to allow for an increase in the amount that can be spent on improvements or repairs to a non-compliant structure.

Currently, work on a non-compliant structure cannot cost more than 10% to replace the entire structure over a one-year period. Resolution 20-56, introduced by Council President Ikaika Anderson, would increase the allowable limit to 50% of the replacement cost.

Under current law, for example, if the cost of replacing a non-compliant auto repair shop operating in a zoned residential neighborhood is $ 1 million, then $ 100,000 in improvements could be allowed. The change would allow up to $ 500,000 to work.

Kathy Sokugawa, the city’s active planning director, said the current 10% threshold is designed to discourage non-compliant use periods. Allowing up to 50% would be “a little regarding,” he said.

Supporting testimony for the measure came from construction unions who argued the change would encourage more construction and allow improvements in property to keep them from becoming blighted.