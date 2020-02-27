tuskegee-airman,-wwii-vet-living-in-la-honored-as-a-‘hero-among-us’

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles Law enforcement Department paid out a exclusive tribute to a Tuskegee airman residing in the Southland.

Officers accomplishing a welfare check out a short while ago in the Vermont Sq. Park region found out that the man they have been examining on was retired Lt. Col. Otis Cowley, a Tuskegee airman in World War II.

On Thursday, the LAPD introduced Cowley with its to start with at any time “Heroes Amid Us Award.”

Cowley was overwhelmed with the recognition, declaring “Thank you. I am so surprised. My coronary heart is beating. It feels like I want to cry. Thank you!”

Cowley also served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, and then labored in the Division of Defense.

He’s lived in Los Angeles since 1970.

The Tuskegee Airmen had been a group of African-American pilots who fought in Environment War II at a time when the U.S. army was nonetheless racially segregated. They were the to start with black pilots to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. Their title hails from their schooling at Tuskegee University in close proximity to Tuskegee, Alabama.

