Samsung and Apple have partnered to bring the Apple Music app to Samsung TVs, and today the asApple Music‌ service and dedicated app will be available on Samsung TVs manufactured in 2018 and later.

We have a Samsung TV, so we thought we’d take a look at how “Apple Music” works, as this is the first time Apple has brought “Apple Music” directly to a smart TV.

Samsung TV owners who use ppApple Music‌ on other devices will find the look and feel of the interface. This is almost the same as what you see when you use Apple TV music, with a navigation bar that belongs to you, Browse, Radio, Library, Search, and Settings.

For you, Apple Curate’s music selections and playlists tailored to your listening tastes, while Browsing includes content recommendations, more general playlists, radio stations, and more, with a focus on fancy music and new releases.

The radio, of course, lets you listen to radio stations and listen to Beats 1 shows, Videos contains your favorite music videos, and your Library contains saved elApple Music‌ songs and playlists, and personal music stored in iCloud or added using iTunes Match.

On the Now Playing tab, you can see what’s playing, and Search lets you search for specific songs, artists, or albums.

During our testing, the app worked well and was error-free, and it will be interesting to see if the ppApple Music‌ app will be expanded with additional smart TVs and platforms in the coming months. Apple may introduce other services, such as Podcasts and Apple Arcade, to non-Apple platforms in the future.

In addition to the ‌Apple Music‌ app, Samsung also has an ‌Apple TV‌ app for smart TVs, which allows Samsung users to use ‌Apple TV‌ + and iTunes content as Apple seeks to expand access to services outside its own ecosystem.

Although Apple is expanding its ‌Apple Music‌ service to Samsung’s newer smart TVs, there are still plans to introduce new ‌Apple TV‌ set-top boxes. Rumor has it that Apple is working on an upgraded ppApple TV‌ with an upgraded processor that could be released sometime this year.