Tuukka Rask ready for a return

While Bruins is coaching Bruce Cassidy still held a starter for Friday’s game in Winnipeg, keeper Tuukka Rask was pronounced fit and ready to play for the first time since suffering a concussion on January 14.

Rask said the first few days after the concussion were rough, but he improved quickly.

“I had a lot of motion sickness during the first two days. That was different, “said Rask, who also suffered a concussion last season. “My headache was never that bad, but I was in a car and it turned a bit while walking. I thought maybe that was because I was hit in the side of my head, ruining my balance. But apart from that, I felt pretty good. “

He said that the symptoms of this most recent compared to those of last season were a bit different, but the severity was comparable.

“They are all different … but I didn’t have to sit in a dark room for many consecutive days. I was able to live most of my life, so that was good,” Rask said.

Rask was able to take the vacation with his family that he had planned. Before he was injured, Rask had announced that he would not go to the All-Star game because he wanted some rest, relaxation and family time. That would entail a suspension of one game, either in the last game before the break or the first after. But because Rask had to stay in Vegas before the break because of the concussion, the competition decided against further penalties.

Rask was a concussion for a questionable hit by the Blue Jackets’ Emil Bemstrom at the start of the loss of the B 3-0 in Columbus. With Brandon Carlo in pursuit and Torey Krug Bemstrom snapped Rask in the head. Although it caused a flare when the B’s didn’t get their pounds of meat on the rookie, Rask accepted the player’s statement that it was unintended.

“Well, he said it was an accident, so it was an accident,” Rask said. “It looked bad, but if he tried to take his hand off Carlo and then just do the move … he said it was an accident.”

Bemstrom has four penalty minutes in 37 games for Columbus.

“I don’t think he’s a man who would intentionally hit a keeper. But was he Swedish? Maybe he did it,” the Finn joked.

Tanned and ready

The Bruins returned to practice after what, for most, was a nine-day resignation with the All-Star game and goodbye week, many of them sporting tans of tropical vacations.

She should do the rest well, especially the veterans. Chief would be on that list Brad Marchand, who entered the break after scoring only one empty-net goal in his last 10 games.

“He fought the puck a bit, so I don’t know if the break will help him or make it worse,” Cassidy said with a smile. “But I think it will help him. I think that you are mentally emptying your mind, that you are gone, that you are focused on your family or that the young boys are focused on getting away from the ice rink. I think part of it is good. Especially with Marchy, yes, I think it will help. I think a player as good as he is and a good pro, he will suffer if he does not produce as expected. If you don’t have to worry, you clear your head a bit. I would like to think that it will be good for him in the coming period. “

Marchand admitted that he had suffered some mental fatigue.

“I think it will be mentally good for everyone. This season has been a bit long. It seems a little longer than normal, “Marchand said. “It is always good to get rid of it and spend some time with your family and friends or with whomever you leave, but it also makes you excited to come back and play again. I think we are there We had a lot of fun on the ice today. I look forward to coming back to it. “

He said he also feels physically better, although he hinted that he might not be 100%.

“It’s always good to heal a few things. It’s a long year and things can get stuck, but we’ll play it out,” Marchand said.

Ice pieces

Jeremy Lauzon and Karson Kuhlman were recalled from Providence, with Lauzon taking his place on a third pair with Matt Grzelcyk while Kuhlman skated on a line with David Krejci and Danton Heinen … Connor Clifton (upper body) and Kevan Miller (knee) skated before training, according to Cassidy. The coach said that Clifton is closer than Miller, who has not played this year while trying to come back from a twice broken kneecap.