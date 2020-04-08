TV Doctors Come Together Almost Thank The Real Doctor

They are not doctors, but they play on TV.

To show their support for the doctors and nurses and the real healthcare workers at the forefront of coronavirus pandemics, doctors and nurses from all over the TV came together to say a big thank you and maybe even give us a little joy in this difficult time.

Video starts with former Home, MD star Olivia Wilde, which organizes everything, and includes appearances by Neil Patrick Harris (Doogie Howser); Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, and Kate Walsh (Gray anatomy); Donald Faison, Zach Braff, and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs); Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie); Lisa Edelstein, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps |, Kal Penn, and Peter Jacobson (Home, MD), Julianna Margulies and Maura Tierney (ER), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), and also Jennifer Garner, who plays a doctor at the Dallas Buyers Club.

This isn’t the only fake doctor you can do. The hospital’s TV shows have donated masks, dresses, and other medical supplies over the past few weeks, and you can see below that shows have helped!

And if you’re in the mood for an exciting medical show, we have a nice little list for you (including where you can stream it) here.

Watch NBC Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest information on coronavirus pandemics and for tips on how to prevent COVID-19 transmission, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.