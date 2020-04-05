TV movie adaptation of “Bong Jun-Ho” movie for early release

The release date of the television adaptation of Snowpiercer Bong Joon-Ho has pushed its date.

The 2013 sci-fi thriller became the director’s debut English-language release, receiving 80 percent of the dialogue in English.

The original was set seven years after the world entered a new glacial age, where the last remaining person was traveling on an ever-moving class-based train. Around the world, a countryman began a revolution against the elite. The film stars Ed Harris, Tilda Swinton, Chris Evans and Jamie Bell.

The television version of Snowpiercer originally premiered on May 31, but has now aired until May 17. The show will air on TNT in the US and will be available to watch on Netflix worldwide (except the US and China).

“Snowpiercer is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020, and in this climate, viewers want exciting, engaging, engaging content that speaks to them at a deeper level,” said TNT General Manager Brett Weitz. “It’s extremely important that we continue to promise to meet the audience where they are, and for that we are moving to the premiere of Snowpiercer so fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier.”

The new adaptation will star Jennifer Connelly, Davis Diggs, Mickey Sumner and more, with Bong playing the role of executive producer.

Recently, Bong made history at the Oscars 2020, when his latest film Parasite became the first non-English film to receive a better picture. The film also garnered awards for Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

The parasite will also be adapted for television, the series unravels “hidden stories” from the movie in HBO’s works.