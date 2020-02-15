[tv-presenter-caroline-flack-was-found-dead-at-property]

%MINIFYHTML7118c70053a46e8d8512b7013a67fc0411%

Channel four

The former hostess of & # 39 Love Island & # 39 She was observed lifeless in London amid accusations that she strike her boyfriend Lewis Burton in a & # 39 private domestic incident & # 39 .

British tv presenter Caroline flack He has died at age 40.

The star was observed in her new apartment in East London on Saturday, February 15, 2020, right after months of agitation soon after staying accused of assaulting her boyfriend. Lewis Burton hitting after a "private domestic incident" at his property in London.

His household confirmed the unfortunate news in a assertion that reported: "We can affirm that our Caroline died these days on February 15."

"We inquire that the press respect the privacy of the relatives at this hard time."

On Thursday, Caroline announced that she would split her silence about current experiences about her own daily life, though awaiting her demo for prevalent assault on March four.

She wrote: "I am heading to talk today … the lifestyle of my family members and mine is no for a longer period for enjoyment or gossip," nevertheless, no a lot more publications were being printed.

When the domestic incident led Flack to renounce his job as host on the British tv series "Like island", to start with"The Xtra component"The host preserved a romantic relationship with the Lewis model, 27, who declared his like for her on Valentine's Working day, on February 14.

Following to a sweet demonstrate of the couple, he wrote: "Content valentines (pink coronary heart appreciate emoji) I really like you (kissing emoji)".

Flack's most current submit, shared a working day right before his death, was shown by kissing his pet Ruby.