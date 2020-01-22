TV schedule changes this week due to Lunar New Year programming

As the Lunar New Year approaches on January 25, broadcasting stations will broadcast a variety of special programs to celebrate the holiday.

Here are the upcoming special programs and the schedule changes to watch for:

Friday January 24

“Music Bank” will not be broadcast, and KBS2 will instead broadcast the special variety show “Exit” from Lunar New Year to deaf stars who learn to sing. KBS2 will also broadcast a special episode of “Fun-staurant” in the usual time slot held by “Battle Trip”. The SBS drama “Stove League” will not be broadcast and will be replaced by a broadcast of the film “Inseparable Bros”. MBC, the first episode of the “Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships – New Years Special” will be broadcast at 5:50 pm. KST. The pilot program “U Are the World” will be broadcast at 9:35 pm instead of “What is study?”

Saturday January 25

The second part of the “Idol Star 2020 Championships – New Years Special” will be broadcast at 10:40 am The MBC “musical core” will not be broadcast, and reruns of “The Game: Towards Zero” and one episode “I Live Alone” special will be broadcast instead. The film “Take Point” will be broadcast in the usual time slot of the MBC drama “Never Twice”. The movie “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil” will air in the “Stove League” slot on SBS. TvN’s “Crash Landing on You” will not be broadcasting a new episode and will instead air a special episode including content behind the scenes.

Sunday January 26

SBS will broadcast reruns of “Dr. Romantic 2 “instead of” Inkigayo “.” Crash Landing on You “will be replaced by a screening of the film” Extreme Job “.

Monday January 27

“Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championship – New Years Special” broadcasts its last episode at 5 p.m.

