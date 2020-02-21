[tvb-cleans-up-right-after-makeup-artist-assessments-good-for-covid-19]

TVB actress Koni Lui suggests she is not worried irrespective of a make-up artist who performs carefully with her has been identified with Covid-19. — Picture from Instagram/ konniecrab

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Hong Kong broadcasting organization TVB carried out disinfection performs at its make up room immediately after one of their makeup artists was confirmed to be favourable for Covid-19.

Hong Kong day-to-day Ming Pao reported that the artist was a person of the Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers quarantined at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan.

TVB confirmed the matter and stated the make-up artist had gotten in touch with the firm on February 20.

“She is now being dealt with in Japan,” said a spokesman of TVB, incorporating that the make-up artist had been on leave considering the fact that January 25.

A look at by reporters at TVB Town observed that TVB experienced despatched workers to clean up the room where by personnel also wiped down just about every of the makeup chairs.

Notices reminding the folks to manage their hygiene have also been put up.

In the meantime, actress Koni Lui stated she was not fearful in excess of the information although the make-up artist functions with her.

Koni Lui, who functions in Occur Home Love: Lo and Behold, explained because heading on depart, the makeup artist had in no way returned to business office hence there was no have to have to panic. Asked if TVB personnel experienced taken actions next the outbreak of Covid-19, Lui mentioned personalized hygiene has normally been maintained by these functioning there with everybody carrying facial area masks and correct disinfection of makeup things.

There are also disinfectant flooring mats and sprays at the entrance of the recording studio to place all personnel at simplicity.