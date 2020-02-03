tvN announces changes to the broadcast schedule + return of “You Quiz On the Block”

tvN has announced that it will modify its programming in order to adapt to the changing lifestyles of viewers!

On February 3, tvN announced changes it will implement starting in March. The change comes as 52-hour work weeks mean people leave work earlier, which has resulted in differences in the time slots that viewers connect to watch TV. Notable changes include the way slots have been allocated based on the target audience and genres for drama, and tvN will strive to have strong broadcasts in weekday variety shows.

First, the dramas from Monday to Tuesday will be broadcast at 9 p.m. KST, 30 minutes earlier than the current 9:30 p.m. KST time slot. The dramas to be broadcast will target a wide range of target audiences, and the first bat drama is “Half of Half” (working title) with Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Ha Na and Kim Sung Kyu . The drama will begin on March 23 and tell the story of artificial intelligence programmer Ha Won and classical music engineer Seo Woo.

Dramas from Wednesday to Thursday will be moved from 9:30 p.m. KST to 10:50 p.m. KST and dramas broadcast in this time slot will be adapted to late time. The “Memorist” of Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Young will be presented on March 11 and is based on a webtoon of the same name, telling the story of a supernatural detective and an elite profiler as they track down a serial killer.

Beginning in March, viewers will be able to watch variety shows on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST. In particular, “You Quiz on the Block” should return with a new season on March 11. The show had already aired at 11 p.m. KST and has now been increased by two hours, responding to requests from viewers for the program to air earlier today.

The upcoming drama “Doctor Playbook” (working title), which will be directed by director (PD) Shin Won Ho from the “Reply” and “Prison Playbook” series, is scheduled to premiere on March 12 and will be released every Thursday at 9 p.m. KST. The drama will be a drama that follows the lives of health professionals who work in a hospital, who live ordinary but extraordinary days, and which shows the chemistry of people who have been friends for 20 years. The drama will star Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok and Jeon Mi Do.

After the drama ends, tvN will schedule a variety show in the time slot and they plan to alternate between variety shows and dramas that are broadcast once a week.

Lee Ki Hyuk, director of planning in the media content division of CJ ENM, said, “As the media environment continues to change rapidly, we are trying to break away from the traditional way in which time slots are set, because we believe that a flexible strategy is necessary. With the new changes, we hope to welcome more viewers and create a greater variety of content to enjoy. “

