[tvn-unveils-to-start-with-stills-of-jung-hae-in-from-impending-romance-drama]

tvN has unveiled the 1st stills of Jung Hae In from the forthcoming drama “A Piece of Your Thoughts.”

The drama is about an synthetic intelligence programmer named Ha Gained (performed by Jung Hae In), who has put in decades in a a person-sided enjoy and has resigned himself to a lonely daily life. He then meets vintage recording engineer Search engine optimisation Woo (played by Chae Soo Bin), who finds herself drawn to Ha Gained as she watches his a single-sided love from afar.

In the new stills, Jung Hae In displays his character’s charisma as equally a focused vocation man and as a sweet guy daydreaming about really like.

A resource from the drama claimed, “From the 1st day on set, Jung Hae In was his character Ha Received. In addition to portraying the substantial target and clean charisma of the AI programmer Ha Received, he bathed the full established in a intimate air with his deep, heat gaze and sweet a person-sided really like.”

“A Piece of Your Mind” premieres March 23. Check out the posters below!

