TVXQ Chat About Yunho and Fans for Solo Support, Make Chungha, and More

TVXQ’s Changmin is set to release its first solo mini album “Chocolate” on April 6, and it opens with the intention of debuting solo, the support it received from friends of Yunho and fans, working with Chungha, and more.

When asked how she felt about making her solo debut, Changmin said, “Most importantly, I want to thank the fans who are waiting for their first solo album. In fact, anyone who loves to sing and wants to be a singer wants to release a one-day solo album filled and showcases your own unique colors, and so do I.

Changmin has been a member of TVXQ for almost 17 years, and why he finally decided to release his solo album, he says, “Before, I was so stressed out of my thoughts, ‘What can I do for good?’ And ‘What can I do? do you want to cool it? ‘But now, I feel so much easier, even if it feels a little unmanageable, and I feel like now I can enjoy the process of working on the album. “

He continued, “I feel like for 17 years, which has allowed me to step down from the pressure of ‘I have to do music like this’ or ‘I have to show performance like this’ and to know who I am. I’ve been waiting to get to a point where I can giving back to what you felt and wanted to do on the stage, and how it ended for 17 years, which is not a short time. I want to thank all the fans who have waited so long. “

People who have been with since the beginning of Changmin Yunho, who became the first couple to make a solo debut in June 2019. When asked what Yunho share advice and what reaction that say, Changmin laughed and said, “As you know, we are not that kind send us every suggestion or encouragement with text. We change our perspective, and we know what we’re trying to do. He adds, “Yunho visited my music video set, and he bought ice cream cakes to satisfy the whole staff. I’m sure, that might be something like, ‘Please check out Changmin’s music video is really cool,’ but he didn’t say anything, just stopped in the distance and looked at him before going out, and I thank him very much for that. After listening to ‘Chocolate,’ he said that having chosen music, I could do it myself. “

Changmin explained that the title track, “Chocolate,” called the album’s mini album, was a dance pop song that featured vocal range and featured an addictive group. There are also other tracks, “Lie,” that attracted the attention of people because it will display Chungha. He said, “I have always considered Chungha as a vocalist and interpreter main, and I thank you because she will display on my album. Both I and the staff agreed that ‘Lie’ will resound with Chungha after listening to the songs on it. Although we can not meet during the recording process, I thank him for bringing all the charm to the song. “

The upcoming mini album will be even more special for Changmin as he participates in the writing process. When asked where she would normally be inspired, Changmin said, “Usually when I write a song, I hear words on the demo and get inspired by the story. It also happens to be ‘Chocolate.’ To me, chocolate words are like words full of desire . Not always have the dessert, but if there is, you become addicted and eat. I want to compare them with the desire chocolate if you want to meet someone who is attracted. “

She continued to add, “I also heard an artist say how to write lyrics by giving advice on those who wish to be granted, I often write lyrics with hopes that sends a message to the fans that will give you strength.”

Changmin talked about his target for his solo debut and said, “If I could, I would meet the fans and spend time together in the same place. But nowadays it’s impossible to do so much to prepare for the content and promotion activities that fans feel He said, “I hope that this album, which is full of myself now 34 years old (according to Korean record) Changmin, will be a medium that helps keep me hopeful for the activities and music that I will perform. This is an album that I created it for those who liked me. Hopefully it will be considered and enjoyed as the album I look forward to Cassiopeia (the official name of TVXQ fan club). “

Finally, Changmin shared a message of thanks to fans who have been waiting for his solo album. She said, “I want to thank you for all the people who support the activities of a group of us as TVXQ, and I believe that can collect willing to release a mini-album was because it was a fan who was also joyful anticipation of solo work. 17 years is not only a short time , so I’m grateful to all of them because to wait and motivational to me, and I will be more difficult to reach all the love that you have received. “

Changmin’s first difficult mini album “Chocolate” will be released on April 6 at 6 p.m. KST.

