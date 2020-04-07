TVXQ Home Talks About Why She and She Are Like a Groom, Working With Chungha, And Others

TVXQ’s Changmin recently discusses his Korean solo debut and his bond with Yunho!

On April 7, “Good Morning FM With Jang Sung Kyu,” airing on April 7 was a guest following the release of the first mini-album of the album, “Chocolate.”

During the show, Changmin talks about his bandmates Yunho. She shared, “I feel like I’m not alone at the moment. I think about her while recording and when she’s doing it. I feel like she’s not dependent on her, I really don’t know.”

When asked what it means Yunho for her, Changmin said, “Answer is not healthy, but like family. Even if you are good with your family members, you will of course once and you argue sometimes. Even so, I believe that those who have always believed you are family. ”

She continued, “If you treat your family like TVXQ, we also like the owner’s wife. After enlargement boy and approached Prime, so we want to wait a couple of time for themselves. I believe that the role of the wife.”

Changmin also talks about his solo debut and why he feels pressured. She explains, “I do not feel pressure because I feel many people hoped the new me. I think that people are happy with what I would charge whatever I do. I want to be able to share music that I like, so I was ready without pressure . “

Changmin’s mini album includes tracks featuring Chungha. Regarding the collaboration, Changmin points out, “Even though I have no relationship, I feel as if she is involved in the track. I ask carefully for her agency and thank her, so our song goes well. If I meet her, I have to thank him. I’m thankful that he filled the song with his beautiful voice. “

The singer also shares her thoughts on marriage. She commented, “Instead of being a jerk, I want to get a good house when the time comes.”

Changmin also commented on the fans, saying, “We have fans who are students and now officials and mothers. I feel like many things have changed. Even as I grow older, I think about how old I am. it feels like my friend and my friend. “

