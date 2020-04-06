TVXQ’s Changmin Will Be Surprised With Super Junior Choi Siwon For Solo Self Support

On April 6, Changmin TVXQ had a V Live broadcast commemorating the release of the Korean debut album “Chocolate.”

Changmin said, “Hello, everybody. I’m excited and nervous that it will continue to V Live for the first time in a long time. What was the location that remind you of? This is an attic room. I chose this place because it was in connection with the mini-album solo. The mini album is entitled “Chocolate.” When you think of ‘Chocolate,’ you think of the movie ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ In the film, the protagonist of the family all live together in a small attic room. I chose this room because I want to talk to a comfortable but useful for all people. “

She continued, “We were working on the album for the next two and a half months, and I got a new baby. I adopted my second favorite dog and she’s now living with me. With the first dog, I couldn’t live with her, but I’ve been had a second dog from the beginning and I thought, “This is real love. I love living with dogs.”

At one point, Super Junior Choi Siwon surprised Changmin with a surprise appearance on the broadcast. Changmin said, “She was shown as a miracle. A hyung of the agency’s. But why did you come here?”

Choi Siwon says, “I was the first Cassiopeia to receive a signed album. Of all the artists, I am excited to visit Changmin.”

Changmin said, “We talked privately in the morning, but I think he came home after filming and talking to fans. It’s moving.”

Once logged album, Changmin added, “I change tandhaku. Many people say that tekenku not cool, so I decided to change it to be just my name. I have a promotion during the next 17 years, but still many people who assume that the name of my real Choi Changmin. I remain involved in the ‘three Chois’: Choi Siwon, Choi Minho (from SHINee), and Choigang Changmin. “Changmin’s real name is Shim Changmin; “Choi” here refers to the stage name Choigang (MAX in English).

