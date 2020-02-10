Tweet about Jon Snow’s lineage in ‘Game of Thrones’ is going viral

Sometimes your brain just flashes back to the end of Game of Thrones and says: Really? “Really?”

Last week, user @Buenisi_Ma sent a simple tweet on Twitter, which neither named Game of Thrones nor the character she was thinking about, but still hit a nerve. People immediately knew what she was referring to and felt her pain.

He was a TARGARYEN and STRONG for no reason?!?!

We are sorry. I am still scarred.

With more than 200,000 likes, it is obvious that there is still great dissatisfaction with how an important action element came to fruition on the HBO show.

Jon Snow’s descent (Kit Harrington) was treated as a big deal throughout the series (and in the books), given that he was born out of the secret union of a Targaryen and a Stark, two of the powerful families in conflict made sense and vied for the throne in question. Jon was the son of Lyanna Stark (Ned’s sister) and Rhaegar Targaryen (Daenery’s brother), but was raised as an illegitimate son of Ned Stark to hide his true identity. Given that this was a secret so massive and so closely guarded that Ned made his wife think he had fathered a bastard instead of telling her the truth, it was naturally believed that it would be a crucial one in the end Would be the linchpin for the conspiracy. But as it turned out … not so much?

Other people on Twitter tried to deal with their feelings about Jon, as well as other plot elements that had been built up for years, and then seemed to hiss on the show, such as Arya’s face swap or Bran’s warging.

I’m just saying … Arya could have killed Cersei in Jamie’s face and Jon could have killed the NK after another 20 episodes of important action had taken place.

Bran was a warg for no reason

And that meant nothing at all. The disappointment still hurts. pic.twitter.com/Mn3ZdKPXC5

Regarding Jon, it wasn’t easy where he ended up, but how much he had to go through and overcome just to have an unsatisfactory ending that still has people in his arms. This is not a good storytelling.

Won her heart and dragons, defeated the army of the dead, and for what?! Hitting Danny with a knife for burning Kings Landing ?! Jon, who is a Targaryen, was only used to stir up Daniel’s anger and isolation, but then she asked him to rule with her in the end, so I’m confused !!

This show was like offering a varied, multi-course menu with steak, lobster, dessert and rare wines, only to find out that it was actually just colored water and tofu. ALL OF IT.

When we spend so much time with the characters of Game of Thrones, our investment in what happens to them becomes part of our lives. Because of this, it is much more difficult to reconcile bad plans or twists. You have spent so much time thinking and worrying about it yourself. You know that you would have done it differently and it feels personal. And nobody likes the feeling of being wanked around. It says something about the power of storytelling that discussing Game of Thrones’ missteps still elicits such a passionate, visceral response – but more urgently, it points to the need for well-planned actions that tie the strings we connect with have woven for a long time. instead of burning it down.

It is quite possible that if we ever read George RR Martin’s last A Song of Ice and Fire books, the same plot elements that are currently causing so much pain will make a lot more sense as we can see them develop and fully are justified. Perhaps we understand the fall of Daenerys after such a long time as a heroine. Perhaps we understand Jon’s perspective when we perform the actions he performs. Maybe we can stop screaming that Bran will be king. But on the show we needed a lot more than we got.

It is obvious that we as the audience are not yet completely cured of it. Maybe we will never do it, but hopefully some lessons have been learned about what not to do.

The night is dark and full of errors.

(via Twitter, image: HBO)

