Tweet the troll trolls congressional member’s “die rather than fight”

Congressman Paul Gosar may not be your familiar name. But thanks to a very silly tweet, he started a meme on Twitter that you’ll definitely see at the end of the day.

The congressman is a physician (related to his official page, which was owned by “his own dental practice”), a Republican representative from Arizona, and a proud “mug” who sounds like a peach on his Twitter bio, as well as “average and vicious.” Which makes this humorous tweet even more mock-able.

Thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously than fight a virus. In a way it doesn’t come to anything. Kinda does it pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ

– Paul Gosar (@drplgosor) March 9, 2020

Yes, Paul I don’t think you will be heading to a “glorious” war any time soon.

Twitter, never an unknown tweet from a Maga demon, should be ridiculed, got it with ridicule, with ridiculous results.

Thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously than fight a virus. In a way it doesn’t come to anything. Kinda does it pic.twitter.com/GTjkbzu2hY

– Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_dc) March 9, 2020

Thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously than fight a virus. In a way it doesn’t come to anything. Kinda does it pic.twitter.com/rg2nFpwMHR

– Christopher Ingraham (@_singham) March 9, 2020

Thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously than fight a virus. In a way it doesn’t come to anything. Kinda does it pic.twitter.com/5dGjq3P9sM

– Chuck Wendig (@ Chuck Wendig) March 9, 2020

Thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously than fight a virus. In a way it doesn’t come to anything. Kinda does it pic.twitter.com/5dGjq3P9sM

– Chuck Wendig (@ Chuck Wendig) March 9, 2020

Thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously than fight a virus. In a way it doesn’t come to anything. Kinda does it pic.twitter.com/5dGjq3P9sM

– Chuck Wendig (@ Chuck Wendig) March 9, 2020

Thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously than fight a virus. In a way it doesn’t come to anything. Kinda does it pic.twitter.com/IYRmwd2sBb

– Rachel Sim (@rachsyme) March 9, 2020

Thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously than fight a virus. In a way it doesn’t come to anything. Kinda does it pic.twitter.com/6nU0NRER1B

– Anthony Breznikan (@Braznikon) March 9, 2020

We also had to:

Thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously than fight a virus. In a way it doesn’t come to anything. Kinda does it pic.twitter.com/H8YM9f6Qf8

– Rachel Leishman (@ rachelishman) March 9, 2020

Thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously than fight a virus. In a way it doesn’t come to anything. Kinda does it pic.twitter.com/ba4IbXGTDH

– Jess Mason (@fangirlinges) March 9, 2020

Thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously than fight a virus. In a way it doesn’t come to anything. Kinda does this pic.twitter.com/BRrSQ1ioPr

– Mary Sue (@TheMarisu) March 9, 2020

What was your favorite version of meme?

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags to translate) Paul Gossar (T) Twitter (T) Twitter memes