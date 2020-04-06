Tweets that reappear show the Coronavirus message of New York and San Francisco Mayors Different on the Same Day One Month Ago

Five weeks ago, the approach of the Mayor of San Francisco London Breed and New York City Bill de Blasio towards COVID-19 management was very different. A pair of tweets, originally shared on social media platforms on March 2, reappeared by Vox correspondent German Lopez on Monday, describing the attitudes of the two different mayors about the virus.

“Be prepared for possible disruption from an outbreak,” Breed wrote at the time, in a bullet-tipped list that encouraged residents to be alert to potential future changes and plan accordingly. In his tweet, he told San Francisco residents to get adequate reserves of “essential medicines,” arranging child care in the event of an unexpected illness and staying informed about changing school schedules. He also advised families to practice awareness about illness so that it was safe to “care for sick family members without getting sick themselves.”

Sentiments expressed in the March 2 tweet Breed juxtapose those communicated by de Blasio in his own tweet to New York on the same day. A protective order in place of San Francisco came into force about two weeks later, on March 17, and the “PAUSE” mandate of New York followed on March 22. However, by that time, about 100 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed throughout the United States, and New York City had seen little indication of mass hospitalization and an increase in the number of casualties to come.

“Because I encourage New Yorkers to continue your life + get out in the city despite Coronavirus, I think I will offer some advice,” de Blasio wrote in his own tweet on March 2. He then recommended that New York City Residents attend the screening of the 2020 Oscar challenger from filmmaker Marco Bellocchio, The Traitor, at Lincoln Center. “If ‘The Wire’ is a true story in Italy, it will be this film,” he concluded.

As Lopez noted in the comments section of his tweet compilation on Monday, the new coronavirus has significantly more damage to the population of New York City than to San Francisco since the original mayor’s message was posted. While San Francisco has so far confirmed 583 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, New York has become the center of a national outbreak, with New York City reporting on most state, hospitalization and death cases.

New York City residents and US military personnel walk the sidewalks in the city wearing masks on April 6. The city’s Health Department has confirmed nearly 68,000 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak.

Hit Betancur / Getty

According to the latest NYC Department of Health statistics, nearly 68,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning, and at least 2,475 residents have died as a result. Most diagnoses and deaths have occurred over the past three weeks – since March 17 – when a Department of Health report indicated that less than 1,000 New Yorkers who tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 died.

The entry of coronavirus patients who experience severe symptoms in a short period of time has made the New York City health care system such that Governor Andrew Cuomo calls for an all-state merger of public and private hospital networks as individual facilities reach capacity. The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan has been reconstructed to function as an emergency hospital as well as the U.S.N.S. Comfort, a US Navy ship docked at Pier 90.

Speaking at the New York coronavirus press conference on April 6, Cuomo said 130,689 people were now tested positive for COVID-19 in all states. Of those, 4,758 have died and 16,837 are currently hospitalized. During a briefing on Sunday, the governor released statistics showing between 65 and 75 percent of the country’s total COVID-19 hospitalizations have taken place in New York City since March 16.