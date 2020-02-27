twelve-12-months-aged-florida-boy-conquer-canine-with-metal-pipes,-deputies-say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-12 months-old Marion County boy is facing an animal cruelty cost right after deputies say he explained he tied a dog to a tree and beat it in the face multiple occasions with steel pipes.

Deputies said they had been contacted by Animal Command just after the boy’s mother informed them he experienced tied up the pet dog, named Small, and defeat it with a pipe.

A witness who was fixing a damaged h2o pipe on Feb. 24 questioned the boy exactly where Very small was. The boy stated the dog was tied up in the yard. The witness then asked the boy to display him wherever he was.

Deputies say the boy attempted to operate to Tiny’s site in advance of the witness could but when the witness caught up with the boy he discovered Tiny “unconscious, with a rope about his neck and blood on his facial area.”

The boy advised deputies he tied Small to a tree in the yard with a rope and started to self-control him by hitting Little with his arms and a adhere.

The boy claimed to have hit Small with two silver metal pipes a overall of 10 situations in the face and body. At just one place telling deputies “I consider I took it a very little way too much.”

The boy was arrested and transported to the Marion County Section of Juvenile Justice.

Small is staying evaluated medically by Animal Companies, but fortunately appears to be recovering properly.