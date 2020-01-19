Twelve victories help Tigers Missouri Intercollegiate athletics | to dominate national sports

Robert Kuhlmann and Michaela Hackbarth both drove to victory at the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse at 600 meters on Friday when Missouri athletics dominated the Missouri Intercollegiate, the team’s second home win.

Kuhlmann, a senior, won the men’s 600 m in a time of 1: 22.69 and Hackbarth, a newcomer to the red shirt, won the women’s race in 1: 39.07. Kuhlmann also anchored the winning 4×400 meter relay of the Tigers when the Tigers team from Jayson Ashford, Nylo Clarke, Caulin Graves and Kuhlmann won 3: 22.17.

Further highlights for Missouri were the victory of Sophomore Roberto Vilches in the high jump (2.22 m or 7-3.25 m) and the distance of Jordan McClendon of 20.10 m (65-11.5 m) to throw the weight win. McClendon’s win was her second win of the season.

This was the first Vilches meeting in the indoor season for Missouri. A year ago, he finished 15th at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

In total, the Tigers took twelve wins after the winter break. Missouri athletics will be in action at the Texas A&M Invitational next Friday and Saturday, January 24th and 25th.