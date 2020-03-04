twenties-desires-to-commence-a-dialogue-amongst-previous-hollywood-and-up-to-date-black-los-angeles

Produced and written by Lena Waithe when she was in her early 20s, BET’s Twenties could be considered as a fictionalized telling of the Emmy-successful writer’s early times in Hollywood. But Waithe and her sequence have a great deal far more on their thoughts than just providing us yet another comedic coming-of-age autobiography. At this winter’s Television Critics Affiliation push tour, we sat down with Waithe’s co-showrunner, Susan Fales-Hill, and their cast—Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, and Gabrielle Graham—to talk about bringing Twenties’ eyesight to lifestyle. The team reviewed how the series’ studio whole lot configurations and sweeping classical songs cues are intended to generate a dialogue among the romanticized ideal of “Old Hollywood” and the realities of up to date daily life for black people in Los Angeles. The cast also shared their personal LA stories and weighed in on a pivotal point of discussion from the series’ 1st episode.